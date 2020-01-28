Home

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary Star of the Sea Church
10 Huntington Street
New London, CT
View Map
Blanche C. Frechette


1923 - 2020
Blanche C. Frechette Obituary
New London - Blanche C. Frechette, 96, of New London, beloved mother, entered eternal life Jan. 19, 2020. Blanche was born in Lewiston, Maine, Sept. 9, 1923, the daughter of Louis and Marie Gastonguay. She was married for close to fifty years to her loving husband Adrien Frechette, World War II Navy veteran and retired machinist at Electric Boat. She was predeceased by Adrien and by her sister Fleurette and brother-in-law Edmond Benoit of New London.

Mrs. Frechette greatly loved her family and was a caregiver to many throughout the years. She was kind and generous and warmly welcomed many friends into her home and made them feel like part of the family. She is survived by her children, son Jerry Frechette and partner Gill Castagna, and Nancy Frechette and partner Laura Nardoni.

Blanche was a long time faithful parishioner of St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church and was devoted to Mother Mary and the rosary. She worked as a supervisor for many years at Sheffield Tube Company in New London. Her many interests included gardening, nature, and bird watching, and she was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, Notre Dame, and Navy football teams.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 10 Huntington Street, New London. Private interment will be held at the family's discretion.

Condolences may be left at Mrs. Frechette's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Jan. 28, 2020
