Oakdale - Blanche D. Gaudette, 86, daughter of Muriel (Murray) and Edgar LeBlanc, closed the final chapter of her earthly existence Sunday, May 12, 2019. Mrs. Gaudette was predeceased by her devoted husband, George A. Gaudette to whom she was married for forty-three years.



She is survived by the joy of her life, her daughter Blanche D. Murphy of Walpole, Mass. and her loving son-in-law, Michael L. Murphy; and four grandsons, Shawn, Colin and his wife Annie, Ryan and his wife Laura, and Michael J., who have each brought great happiness into her life. Just 17 months ago she was blessed with the birth of a great-granddaughter Sloane.



For many years, Mrs. Gaudette was blessed with the companionship of her dearest friend, Therese Bannon, who through love became a treasured member of the Gaudette/Murphy family. Together they traveled throughout the United States and to many countries in the world.



Mrs. Gaudette was an educator in Montville and Pawcatuck. She had a special place in her heart for the students and the community of St. Michael School in Pawcatuck where she taught for over 25 years.



In her retirement, Mrs. Gaudette often reminisced over the events of her life and deeply felt that through her family, friends and career it had truly been "a wonderful life."



Calling Hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m.. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the Montville Funeral Home of Church and Allen, 53 Norwich-New London Tnpk.,Uncasville. We will reassemble again from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at the funeral home for one Calling Hour. Procession will begin at 10 a.m. to Our Lady of The Lakes Church, 752 Norwich-Salem Tnpk., Oakdale, for a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will immediately follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, Depot Rd., Uncasville.



To leave a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.montvillefuneralhome.com Published in The Day on May 14, 2019