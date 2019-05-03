Home

Blanche Valentine Bahre Obituary
Colchester - Blanche (Valentine) Goetz Bahre 97 of Pawcatuck formerly of Colchester and Bloomfield passed away May 1, 2019, at Pendleton Health and Rehabilitation Center in Mystic.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9-11 a.m. Sunday May 5, 2019, at Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem Street, Norwich, CT followed by an 11 a.m. Funeral Home Service. Burial will be Private.

Gram's family would like to extend their sincerest thanks and gratitude to her wonderful care-takers at Pendleton Health and Rehabilitation Center, she truly adored you all and loved you like part of her family.
Published in The Day on May 3, 2019
