New London - Bob MacDougall, May 25, 1917 - March 22, 2019



"I have written my last obituary (below) many times but at 101, this may be for real." Bob MacDougall, July 9, 2016



It was never verified, but he contended that neighbors said that the sun seemed noticeably brighter May 25, 1917, when Bob MacDougall was born on Union Court in New London. He had stubbornly resisted his departure, but it did happen recently when he was 101.



He went to grade school and Bulkeley High School in New London. He was always interested in all sports and was more eager than able, but did earn a football letter at Bulkeley.



His siblings have been long gone, except Everett, who died in 2015.



He married Louise, the oldest of the three DeWolfe girls, of Groton. They had been married 67 years when she died in 2009. Their children, Sandy and Bob, have done well.



Bob served with the 69th Infantry in Europe during World War II and was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge and two battle stars. His 273rd Regiment made the initial contact with the Russians that, in effect, ended the war.



In 1950, he went to work at the New London Post Office. In 1969, he was named Assistant Postmaster in the newly formed Groton Post Office. He served under Acting Postmaster, Lewis M. Cromwell and Postmaster John J. Falvey for 12 years. He accepted a reduction in force deal that allowed him to retire at age 55.



Louise retired from her supervisory position at General Dynamics at age 57. They then started 32 winters in Florida playing lots of golf North and South. Bob had four holes in one, wo at Pequot and one each at Winnapaug and Shenny.



Bob had a boat and fished The Race for 20 years. He figures that he caught a ton of bluefish and they ate most of them.



He had a lot of unlisted grands and great-grands. They know who they all are. He will be missed by the Justerini and Brooks people.



The Memorial Service will be private and there are no calling hours. His peers are all at rest. Please visit www.byles.com to share a memory with the family. Published in The Day on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary