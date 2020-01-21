Home

Bobby Peterson
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Byles-Groton Memorial Home
310 Thames Street
Bobby N. Peterson


1945 - 2020
Bobby N. Peterson Obituary
Gales Ferry - Bobby N. Peterson, 74, of Gales Ferry passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

He was born Jan. 26, 1945, in Charleston, S.C., the son of Neil and Lilly (Reeves) Peterson.

Bobby worked as a senior planner for Electric Boat for many years. He was the husband of Elizabeth "Betsy" Peterson of Gales Ferry.

Besides his wife Betsy, he is survived by his son Timothy Peterson, of Tampa, Fla.

Services are incomplete at this time. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London is assisting the family with the arrangements. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guestbook or to share a memory of Bobby.

Finalized service information will be published in a future edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Jan. 21, 2020
