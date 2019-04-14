New Haven - Bonnie J. Pavone, 28, of New Haven, died unexpectedly, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Born in New London, she is the daughter of David Gene Keller of Norwich and the late Betty (Waterhouse) Keller.



Bonnie grew up in the Norwich and Mystic area attending local schools and graduated in 2008 from Grasso Tech in Groton. Her passion was the culinary industry and was an excellent Chef, working for several area restaurants in the SECT area and more recently, for two restaurants, Zinc and Caseus in New Haven. She was also close to becoming an EMT, as she recently passed her State and National exams.



Living life to the fullest, she loved her family, friends, the arts, furniture making, singing and playing different musical instruments, especially the guitar and drums. Bonnie was a great friend, loved by all, and everyone will miss her radiant smile and her famous hugs!



In addition to her father, she leaves her wife, Clara Pavone, of New Haven; three sisters, Jennifer, Mary-Lee and Jessica; her brother, Samuel; her numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, her niece and nephew; and her two beloved pets, Fiona and Lexy. She was predeceased by her grandmother, Grace Keller and her uncle, Steven.



Calling hours for Bonnie will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Mystic Funeral Home, Route 1, Mystic. Funeral services and burial will be private. Published in The Day on Apr. 14, 2019