Bonnie Rice
1942 - 2020
Oakdale - Bonnie Rice, 78, of Oakdale, passed away suddenly at her home Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born Jan. 28, 1942, in New London, daughter of the late Edward Henkle and Grace Barclay Galminas.

Bonnie married the love of her life James (Jimmy) Rice, Dec. 31, 1959. Together they shared an amazing 52 years of marriage before he predeceased her. Bonnie's pride and joy was her family and her home. Her greatest pleasure was being at home surrounded by any or all of her children or grandchildren. She was affectionately known to them as "G-MA."

Surviving her is her loving daughter Michele Plemons and husband Brandon, of Uncasville; sons, James (Scott) Rice and wife Beth, of Oakdale and Michael Rice, of Uncasville: grandchildren: Sarah Driscoll, Gabriel Stedman, Damian and Kelly Rice, Aaron Plemons and Crystal Muscella; stepmother Billie Feher and husband Lou; sisters, Jennifer Ward and husband Michael, Nancy Glendenning and husband George; and brother Bart Henkle. In addition to her parents and soulmate Jimmy, Bonnie was sadly predeceased by her daughter Robin; son John Patrick; and grandsons, Shaun Driscoll and Brandon Plemons Jr.

She was a past member of the Oakdale Firehouse Ladies Auxiliary. She made the best of friends in her longtime Bunco and "secret pal" groups, and most recently, cherished her Montville Polish Club extended family. Bonnie could light up any room she entered. She wasn't happy if she wasn't talking to someone, always trying to make them smile. She was greatly loved and cherished by all who knew her.

Her children and grandchildren will miss her tremendously. We will honor her and celebrate her, as she deserves, at a later date to be announced.

Published in The Day on Jul. 19, 2020.
