BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Brandia Irvin
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Groton Lodge of Elks
700 Shennecossett Road
Groton, CT
Brandia Monique Irvin


1977 - 2019
Brandia Monique Irvin Obituary
Pawcatuck - Brandia Monique Irvin, 41, of Pawcatuck died Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born Dec. 16, 1977, in New London to Willie James and Christine Blauvelt Irvin. Brandia graduated from Stonington High School and worked at Washington Trust.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the Groton Lodge of Elks, 700 Shennecossett Road in Groton.

Byles Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. For further information, please visit www.byles.com.
Published in The Day on Dec. 12, 2019
