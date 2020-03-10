|
|
ew London - Brandon R. Plemons Jr., 25, passed away suddenly March 4, 2020. He was born March 25, 1994, in New London to Christina Rosario Montalvo and Brandon Plemons Sr. He is survived by his parents; his stepparents, Michele Plemons and Johnny Montalvo; his sons, Braydon and Jaydon Plemons; his siblings, Crystal Muscella, Aaron Plemons and Brian Montalvo; brother-in-law Michael Muscella; and stepsister Susan Montalvo.
Brandon spent his life devoting as much time as he could between his sons, his nieces and nephew, as well as in the garage working on his father and brother's race cars. Brandon has a big family and touched the lives of a lot of people. He will always be remembered for his smile, and his ability to just be of help to anyone and everyone.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the Montville Funeral home of Church & Allen, Route 32 of Uncasville, with a gathering immediately afterward at the Polish American Citizens Club, 85 Maple Avenue, Montville.
Published in The Day on Mar. 10, 2020