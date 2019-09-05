|
|
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of Brenda Floyd Sept. 5, 1950 - Nov. 17, 2018 Life is way too short. One day we take you for granted and the next day you are in a better place. Selfishly we typically consider our needs over our loved ones but today, we know you are at peace. Happy Birthday Mother. We can not thank the Supreme Deity enough of the blessings she bestowed on all you touched. You are the greatest mother, grandmother, wife, aunt, sister, cousin and friend of any we know. We all miss you. We all love you. Happy Birthday Mom. Love, Your kids, Grand Kids & Husband
Published in The Day on Sept. 5, 2019