Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Brenda L. Silva


1944 - 2019
Brenda L. Silva Obituary
New London - Brenda L. Silva, 75, of New London passed away Oct. 12, 2019, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London.

She was born April 17, 1944, in Lincoln, Maine, the daughter of William and Joyce (Knight) Smith

Brenda was employed for many years in the laundry service department at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.

Survivors include a son, David and his wife Lori; two daughters, Jessica Carlson and her husband Norman and Ann Rodriquez; a brother, Brian Smith and his wife Kelly; three sisters, Jean Lindsay and her husband Jimmy; Diane Lucier and her husband, Kerry and Susan St. Pierre and her husband, Raymond; six grandchildren, Nicholas, Kyle, Gabrielle, Abby, AJ and Jazel and soon to be great-granddaughter, Scarlet.

The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London is assisting the family with the private cremation arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared with Brenda's family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Oct. 16, 2019
