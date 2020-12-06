1/1
Brenda (Sistare) Powell
Niantic - Brenda (Sistare) Powell, 85, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. She was the daughter of Helen and Wilfred Tomlinson of Manchester, England.

Brenda is survived by six children: Roberta Sistare, Darlene Payne, Patrice Sistare, David Sistare, Peter Sistare and Paul Sistare. She was predeceased by her daughter Brenda (Sistare) Rein. She is also survived by ten grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Brenda arrived from England married to a U.S. serviceman in 1955, and resided in the Niantic area for 65 years. She worked for the York Correctional Institution, Niantic; and after many years of service, retired as a captain.

Burial will be private.

Published in The Day on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
