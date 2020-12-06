Niantic - Brenda (Sistare) Powell, 85, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. She was the daughter of Helen and Wilfred Tomlinson of Manchester, England.



Brenda is survived by six children: Roberta Sistare, Darlene Payne, Patrice Sistare, David Sistare, Peter Sistare and Paul Sistare. She was predeceased by her daughter Brenda (Sistare) Rein. She is also survived by ten grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.



Brenda arrived from England married to a U.S. serviceman in 1955, and resided in the Niantic area for 65 years. She worked for the York Correctional Institution, Niantic; and after many years of service, retired as a captain.



Burial will be private.



