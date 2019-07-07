Pawcatuck - Brendan P. Huard passed away in his home Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the age of 31.



He was born Sept. 7, 1987, in Westerly, R.I. to Brian P. Huard and Renée (Enos) Huard.



He is survived by his parents, his younger sister, Mallory Huard, and his beloved dog, Graham P. Huard. Brendan is predeceased by his grandparents, Elizabeth and Paul Huard, and Joan and Francis Enos.



Brendan was a carpenter, contractor, and owner of Riverside Renovations and Management, LLC out of Pawcatuck. As a teenager, he served as an acolyte at Calvary Church and volunteered with the Mystic Fire Department before graduating from Stonington High School in 2006. Brendan is remembered by friends, family, and customers for his kindness and dedication. He loved the outdoors, especially hiking with his dog at Barn Island, boating, and fishing.



A funeral will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Calvary Episcopal Church, 27 Church St., Stonington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stand Up for Animals in Westerly, RI. Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl St., Historic Downtown Mystic is entrusted with the arrangements.