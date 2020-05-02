Niantic - Brendon Russell D'Arcy, 47, of Niantic passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was a lifelong Connecticut resident.
He attended Windsor Public Schools and graduated from Hoosac School in Hoosick, N.Y., studying music under professor Randy Krum. He continued his education pursuing his love of music at The Hartt School in West Hartford. His music endeavors included music composition as well as the mixing of music and musical instrument lessons. He enjoyed playing with his friends in several bands over the years including, Bill's Imagination, Emphasis Orchestra, Vector Chicken, Rocket Martin, Shad Derby and most recently playing keyboard for the band Night Flight.
Brendon developed a passion and expertise in the culinary arts. He studied Classical French style cooking and worked under chef Claude Martin at the Metro Bis in Simsbury. Years later he became a chef at the River Tavern in Chester. He ultimately became an independent chef/caterer.
Brendon inherited his love for sailing and boating from his Grandpa D'Arcy. Many a summer day were spent boating or sailing with family and friends in Hamburg Cove, Long Island Sound, the eastern United States coastline from Maine to Florida, and Virgin Gorda. Those days often culminated in Brendon serving a 5-star dinner to the day's participants.
He was active in the sport of pickleball, introduced to him by his uncle, "Turbo". The sport allowed him to meet and befriend many wonderful people.
Brendon leaves behind his mother Laura Salvatore and stepfather, Francis Salvatore of Englewood, Fla.; his father John D'Arcy of Suffield; his brother Justin D'Arcy and his wife Kelen Kruger D'Arcy of Suffield; his uncles, Alan D'Arcy of Somers, Ed D'Arcy and his partner Kim Wilke of Stuart Fla., Joseph D'Arcy of Cromwell, and Bradford Whelan of Windsor. He is also survived by a beautiful loving niece Emily Kruger D'Arcy; two special young adults, Nikolai and Gabriel Stevens, whom he so dearly loved; as well as his cousins and close friends. Brendon was predeceased by his grandparents, Vivien and Walter "Wally" Whelan and Ida and Paul D'Arcy. He had a very special Aunt Vickie (Ferola) who at an early age, introduced him to museums and the arts, which he so much enjoyed.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no calling hours.
There will be a celebration of life at a future date to be announced by the family.
Memorial donations can be made to the 4-CT Charitable Organization at www.4-ct.org for Connecticut programs responding to COVID-19.
Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on May 2, 2020.