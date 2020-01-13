|
|
|
Waterford - Bret Farrar, 71, noted musician and video producer, died Jan. 4, from Alzheimer's disease. Born to Clayton and Zallee Daniels Farrar Feb. 20, 1948, he grew up in Waterford.
Bret leaves his children, Benjamin Farrar of Groton and Julia Farrar of Stonington; a granddaughter, Bella Farrar, of Groton; and his brother, Kevin Farrar, of Salem.
A service of remembrance will be held at 3 p.m. Jan. 25, at Groton Congregational Church, 162 Monument Street, Groton. Donations in Bret's memory may be made to a .
Published in The Day on Jan. 13, 2020