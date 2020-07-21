1/
Brian A. Whewell
Homosassa, Fla. - Brian A. Whewell, 58, passed away July 16, 2020, alongside his beloved wife Lyn Whewell. He was the son of the late Alexander E. Whewell and Norma Koniecko Whewell.

Brian was a resident of Pawcatuck most of his life. He graduated from Stonington High School in 1979. He attended Thames Valley State Technical College in 1980, receiving a one-year certificate in architectural drafting as well as an associate degree in mechanical engineering in 1982.

Brian was extremely mechanically inclined. Constructing and operating a 50 slip marina, Whewell's Marine until 1998. He managed construction and operated Friendship Self Storage in Westerly, R.I. from 2000 to 2003. He then moved to Florida pursuing the car wash industry.

Brian had a passion for operating and the repair of heavy equipment, marine repowering, welding, and fabricating just about anything. A man of great knowledge that did it all and was always eager to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed boating, fishing, and long walks on the beach.

Brian was predeceased by his brother Leon A. (Rhandi) Whewell; and nephew Leon A. Whewell Jr. He is survived by niece Christine (Louis) Morrone; nephew David (Molly) Whewell; his brother Thomas (Karen) Whewell; and nephew Eric Whewell.

Published in The Day on Jul. 21, 2020.
