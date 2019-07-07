Services Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork 7600 WOODROW ST Irmo , SC 29063 (803) 732-2211 Resources More Obituaries for Brian Loper Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Brian David Loper

1955 - 2019
Old Lyme - Brian David Loper, born October 9, 1955, passed away suddenly Saturday June 15, 2019.



A native of Port Jefferson, N.Y., Brian attended Union College in Schenectady, N.Y. and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering. He was also a member of the Sigma Phi Fraternity.



Brian began his professional career employed by Schlumberger on an offshore oil rig in Louisiana. Following this, in 1980, he relocated to the area of his choice, the shores of southeastern Connecticut, being hired by Stone and Webster, stationed at Millstone Nuclear Power Station in Waterford. Later employed by Bechtel Corporation and other contractors, Brian continued at this location for 24 years, being placed in charge of major construction projects of Units 2 and 3, until 2004. Following, employed by Manafort, he assumed responsibilities for the next three years for coordinating, and safely decommissioning, including the demolition of the containment dome, at Connecticut Yankee Nuclear Power Plant in Haddam, a complex project that was the first of its kind to be completed. In 2007, an employment opportunity took Brian from his home in Old Lyme, to the Carolinas. Hired by Shaw Group Inc., Brian rose to the level of Area Project Manager of Nuclear Island, on this multi-billion-dollar, VC Summer job site in Jenkinsville, S.C. Brian took great pride and satisfaction in his work, such as, overseeing the assembly of one of the world's largest cranes-a heavy lift derrick which stood approximately 560ft. tall-that was required for this highly complex project. Brian was recognized for his vast abilities. He was also known and respected by those who worked for and alongside him.



Brian had an innate ability to fix or build. Much of this, he would tell you, stemmed from working on various projects in his grandparent's, Carroll and Helen Loper's, basement as a boy. His grandfather, along with his grandfather's brothers owned and operated a well-respected lumber yard, Loper Bothers, in Port Jefferson for more than 70 years. This history, knowledge and confidence fueled Brian, as a family man, alongside his former wife Debbie of 32 years, through the design and construction of their beautiful home in Old Lyme. Here, their sons grew, and family gathered. Holidays, especially Christmas and Thanksgiving, were joyously spent on Flat Rock Hill Road, with great-grandparents, grandparents, parents, in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends and cherished pets.



Brian's most favorite times were spent on the sidelines, proudly watching his three sons playing sports- baseball, soccer, and fencing- and also time spent with family and friends on Long Island Sound, either on the beaches or on the water, boating. Fishing was forever a chosen pastime. Brian also had wonderful memories of summers at West Meadow Beach on Long Island, with family at the beach cottage that was soundly built by his grandfather. Brian was a voracious reader; a joy gifted to him by his dearly beloved grandmother. Also being sports enthusiasts, the New York Yankees and New York Giants were always favorites for Brian and his sons Dylan, Jared and Sean.



Brian is survived by his parents, Robert and Ann Loper of Saint Petersburg, Fla;, his three loving sons, Dylan C. Loper of Columbia, S.C., Jared C. Loper and Sean R. Loper both of Waterford; his brother Barry Loper, and wife Catherine, of Saint Petersburg, Fla.; also, his wife of three years, Donna Kirkegard Loper of Columbia, S.C.; and his former wife Deborah M. Loper of Old Lyme.



The big hugs, laughter and goodness of Brian will be forever cherished by those most dear to him.



Please join us in celebrating Brian's life from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Town Woods Fields, Lymes' Senior Center, 26 Town Woods Rd, Old Lyme.



Published in The Day on July 7, 2019