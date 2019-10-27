Home

Brian David Roberts


1950 - 2019
Brian David Roberts Obituary
Ledyard - Brian David Roberts, 69, of Ledyard, passed away Oct. 3, 2019. Son of William and Ruth (Carpenter) Roberts, Brian was born in New London April 5, 1950.

He is survived by his mother Ruth Wessells of North Stonington; and his brothers, Robert Hanson of Texas, Kim Garcia of Colorado, Seth Garela of California and former wife Susan Evans; and daughters, Tammy and Jennifer. He leaves his Aunt Eunice Schaub of North Stonington; and many nieces and nephews. Brian was predeceased by sisters, Deanna McDonald of Chincoteague, Va.; and Connie Eisenhower of Florida.

Brian served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and later, worked for many years at the State of Connecticut Department of Transportation. He was a life member of the Hugo Simonelli VFW Auxiliary in Mystic and had numerous friends.

Funeral services are pending. Remembrances would be highly thought of with donations to the Yellowstone Wolf Project. Wildlife was a passion of his and he was the proud owner of seven Alaskan huskies.

Brian was a kind, compassionate friend to all who knew and loved him. He will be missed.
Published in The Day on Oct. 27, 2019
