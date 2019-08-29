|
|
|
Gales Ferry - Brian E McLarty, 65, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Saint Francis Hospital, of heart failure. He was born Jan. 20, 1954, to Donald and Theodora McLarty in New York.
He was a member of S.M.H.A. and enjoyed his time with all his friends there. Brian was an extraordinary person who had been through a lot but always appreciated life's simple pleasures such as love of family and breaking bread with those who are dear. He will be missed by all he touched.
A full obituary will appear at a later date.
Published in The Day on Aug. 29, 2019