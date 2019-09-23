|
Ledyard - On Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, Brian E. McLarty of Gales Ferry passed away at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford.
He was born in New York on Jan. 20, 1954, to Donald and Theodora McLarty. He graduated from Ledyard High School and studied at Three Rivers Community College. He worked as a pipefitter at Electric Boat and as a steeple jack.
He was a member of Southeastern Mental Health Authority and had many friends there. Brian lived each day enthusiastically, always looking forward to a day at lunch with friends or family. He was always anxious for the next family gathering, and we will miss him dearly. He was one of a kind, and he left an indelible mark on all of us.
He was predeceased by his brother Douglas, sister Jeri and his mother and father. He is survived by his brothers Donald and Barry McLarty, his sister Madeline Scarratt and her companion, Russ Dinoto, his sister Eileen Stephens and her husband, Gary, his sister Christine Nieto and her husband, Steven, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A service will be held on Monday Sept. 30, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Gales Ferry. Burial will be at the Gales Ferry Cemetery, and a Celebration of Life will follow at The American Legion on Route 32 in Uncasville. Donations can be made to in his name.
Published in The Day on Sept. 23, 2019