Brian Joseph "Bubba" Scacciaferro
1994 - 2020
Niantic - Brian Joseph "Bubba" Scacciaferro passed away Nov. 1, 2020, in Warwick, R.I. He was born Nov. 17, 1994, in New London to Nicole (Scacciaferro) Martin.

Brian went to Nathan Hale in New London until moving back to Niantic where he attended East Lyme Middle School. He graduated from Grasso Tech in Groton with a certificate in Auto Body in 2012.

Brian went on to find employment at Connecticut Valley Homes in 2017 and was currently employed there. Although he complained all the time to Harry, he loved his work and the family he made there.

Brian was the most kind and generous man who loved his family and friends more than anything. He had a newfound passion for fishing with his cousin Tony yet still made time for the video games, working with his hands, his car, and being with people. He had a huge heart and infectious smile that could light up a room. He was taken from this world way too soon and for any of us who knew and loved him, we will never be the same.

Brian is survived by his mother Nicole Martin, father Don Martin and maternal grandmother Penny Wallace all of Niantic, an uncle, Joseph Wallace of East Hartland; grandmother Heather Martin of Florida. I would love to list all the family he has left behind but the list is far too long. We all miss and love you.

There will be a service from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 9, at Fulton Theroux Funeral Home on Hope Street in Niantic

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Brian's memory to: TriCircle Inc. https://tricircleinc.com or 6 Way Road, Middletown, CT 06455.

Published in The Day on Nov. 7, 2020.
