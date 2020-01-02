Home

More Obituaries for Brian Klevecz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian K. Klevecz


1973 - 2019
Brian K. Klevecz Obituary
New Haven - Brian K. Klevecz, 46, of New Haven, formerly of East Lyme passed away at his residence Dec. 27, 2019.

He was born in Middletown Feb. 22, 1973, the son of Kathleen Lambrecht Racich of East Lyme and Timothy K. Klevecz of Upper Gwynedd, Pa.

He grew up in Old Saybrook and East Lyme where he learned to love the water, the beach and boating as well as having a great love of animals.

He graduated from New England Technical School and worked as an HVAC technician with Viglione Heating and Oil in East Haven.

Brian is also survived by his stepfather, Peter Racich; and his sister Katie Klevecz of Groton.

All services are private. Donations in his memory may be directed to the Connecticut Humane Society,169 Old Colchester Road, Quaker Hill, CT 06375.

Byles Memorial Home, New London is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Jan. 2, 2020
