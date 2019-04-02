Stonington - Brian Kerry Barnard, 87, a resident of Stonington, died Mar. 30, 2019.



Born in Portland, Maine, the son of Arlyn Barnard and Ruth (Geyer) Barnard, he attended Portland schools. He served in the US Army from 1952 to 1954. He graduated with a B.A. degree from Colby College in 1958. He married Carole Jelinek, whom he met at Colby, in 1959.



For 20 years he worked for Burlington Industries in New York, before starting his own business, Barnard-Maine, LTD, maker of custom ties and scarves.



He and his wife, Carole, lived in Brooklyn Heights, New York, Greenwich, Connecticut, and Castine, Maine, before moving to Stonington in 2002.



He played tennis, and golf and enjoyed skiing. He was an accomplished singer, and sang in the Greenwich Choral Society, the Bagaduce Chorale, Salt Marsh Opera and the Calvary Church choir. He loved his boat "Spray", which he raced on Long Island Sound for many years. He was also a model and actor and appeared in numerous print ads and commercials. His family meant everything to him.



He was a former member of the Castine Golf Club and the Stonington Country Club. He was a long-time member of the Stonington Harbor Yacht Club, where he served on the Race Committee.



In addition to his wife, Carole, he leaves a daughter, Jill Draper of Summit, N.J., son, Charles Barnard and his wife, Angela, of Hingham, Mass. and four grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Apr. 6, at Calvary Church, Stonington.



Memorial gifts may be made to the Memorial Fund of Calvary Church, 27 Church St, Stonington, CT. 06378.