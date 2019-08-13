|
Westerly - Brian M. Edmond, 76, of Cross St., Westerly, passed away Saturday Aug. 10, 2019, at the Westerly Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Joan (Taylor) Edmond.
Born in Westerly Sept. 6, 1942, he was the son of the late Harold I. and Beatrice (Lowry) Edmond.
Brian graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 1968, and went on to work as a computer systems specialist for General Dynamics and he retired from Computer Sciences Corporation.
He was past president of the Westerly National Little League Association and a long-time member of the United Congregational Church. He was a lifelong member of the Watch Hill Beach Association, where he spent many happy hours on the beach, overlooking the lighthouse with family and friends. In addition to the beach, his favorite outings included the theater in Providence and Red Sox games at Fenway with family.
Besides his loving and devoted wife of 54 years, he will be sadly missed by his children, Janet C. Edmond of Washington D.C. Brett W. Edmond (Kathy) of Lisbon, and Ian M. Edmond (Diana) of New London. He was the loving and caring grandfather of Jordan, Camden, Isam, Jackson, and Lillian. He also leaves his sister, Judith Caven of Williamsburg, Va., and his mother-in-law Harriett Taylor of Pawcatuck.
The Edmond family will greet relatives and friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at the United Congregational Church of Westerly, 9 Castle Hill Rd, Pawcatuck, CT 06379. Burial will be private in River Bend Cemetery, Beach St. Westerly, RI.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Congregational Church of Westerly or to the Visiting Nurses Services of South County, 14 Woodruff Ave, Narragansett, RI 02882.
Published in The Day on Aug. 13, 2019