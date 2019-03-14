|
|
|
Lebanon - Brian Ralph Kaye, 66, of Lebanon, beloved husband of 45 years to Linda (McNally) Kaye, passed away Mar. 10, 2019. Brian was a Master Chief in the US Navy for over 28 years. He was a proud veteran having served during the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents, Brian was predeceased by his son, Thaxton "Slim" Kaye. Per Brian's wishes, funeral services will he held privately.
The Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester has been entrusted with care of arrangements.
Published in The Day on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More