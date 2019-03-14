Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Kaye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Ralph Kaye

Obituary Flowers

Brian Ralph Kaye Obituary
Lebanon - Brian Ralph Kaye, 66, of Lebanon, beloved husband of 45 years to Linda (McNally) Kaye, passed away Mar. 10, 2019. Brian was a Master Chief in the US Navy for over 28 years. He was a proud veteran having served during the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents, Brian was predeceased by his son, Thaxton "Slim" Kaye. Per Brian's wishes, funeral services will he held privately.

The Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester has been entrusted with care of arrangements.
Published in The Day on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.