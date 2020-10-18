1/
Brian T. Birch Jr.
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Uncasville - Brian T. Birch Jr., 57, a longtime Montville resident, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at his home. Born in New London July 8, 1963, he was the son of Janet L. Moody and Brian T. Birch Sr.

For many years Brian worked at the Naval Submarine Base in Groton, operating the hazardous waste facility. He was proud of the work he did, and realized the seriousness of his responsibilities. He also worked part time as a local bartender, utilizing his people skills; and he made many friends along the way. Brian also spent 12 years in Vermont working at Tyson-Village Store, and again endeared himself to many of the "locals" and tourists. One of his greatest acts of devotion was his commitment to taking care of his grandmother, and making sure that she could stay in her own home. He was a very unique and special person, who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Brian loved rooting for the Dallas Cowboys, the Boston Red Sox and enjoyed NASCAR racing.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandmother Myrna Moody; sister Kimberly O'Connor (Ken); his devoted friend, Tom Village; nieces, Megan and Kelly; and many aunts and uncles.

The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
11 Jerome Road
Montville, CT 06382
(860) 848-1886
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved