Uncasville - Brian T. Birch Jr., 57, a longtime Montville resident, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at his home. Born in New London July 8, 1963, he was the son of Janet L. Moody and Brian T. Birch Sr.



For many years Brian worked at the Naval Submarine Base in Groton, operating the hazardous waste facility. He was proud of the work he did, and realized the seriousness of his responsibilities. He also worked part time as a local bartender, utilizing his people skills; and he made many friends along the way. Brian also spent 12 years in Vermont working at Tyson-Village Store, and again endeared himself to many of the "locals" and tourists. One of his greatest acts of devotion was his commitment to taking care of his grandmother, and making sure that she could stay in her own home. He was a very unique and special person, who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Brian loved rooting for the Dallas Cowboys, the Boston Red Sox and enjoyed NASCAR racing.



In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandmother Myrna Moody; sister Kimberly O'Connor (Ken); his devoted friend, Tom Village; nieces, Megan and Kelly; and many aunts and uncles.



The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at a later date.



