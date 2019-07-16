Home

Guillot Funeral Home
75 S B St
Taftville, CT 06380
(860) 889-0471
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Guillot Funeral Home
75 S B St
Taftville, CT 06380
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
12:30 PM
Guillot Funeral Home
75 S B St
Taftville, CT 06380
More Obituaries for Brian Tears
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Tears


1960 - 2019
Brian Tears Obituary
Baltic - Brian J. Tears 59, of Baltic died Thursday morning July 11, 2019, at the Backus Hospital. He was born in Middletown, R.I. March 30, 1960, the son of Nancy (Higby) Tears of Oakdale and the late Franklin Tears.

Brian was last employed as a receiving clerk in the retail industry and was also employed at Pratt & Whitney Corp. in East Hartford and Electric Boat in Groton before retiring. He attended Oakdale Elementary School and graduated from Montville High School. Brian also attended Hartford Tech for mechanics.

May 16, 1987, he married Arlene (LaBarre) Tears at St. Mary's Church in Baltic; she survives him. Besides his wife and mother, he is survived by two daughters, Sarah Tears of Baltic and Airman Elizabeth Tears, USAF; and one sister, Donna Whitesell and her husband, David of Oakdale.

Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday, July 18th with a funeral service beginning at 12:30 p.m. at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B Street, Taftville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the of Connecticut, Inc., 1463 Highland Ave., Cheshire, CT 06410.
Published in The Day on July 16, 2019
