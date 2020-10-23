1/
Brittany W.J. Cook
1988 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brittany's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
New London - Brittany W. J. Cook was born Sept. 16, 1988, in New London to the late James L. Cook Sr. and Marilyn Glover. She was called to rest Oct. 13, 2020. Brittany has three children: Arianna Cook, Deshawn Cook and JaQuay Johnson, his father, Anthony Johnson of Connecticut. She is survived by four brothers: Timothy Cook, James L. Cook Jr., James L. Cook III, his son, Zion L. Cook, and Kaseem R. Khabir; six sisters: April Ford of Connecticut, Michelle Freeman of Maryland, Crystal Cook-Queen, Shahkerah Cook of Connecticut and Jamie Cook of Georgia; grandparents, Mary and George Oliver of South Carolina; uncles, John W. Glover, David Plowden of South Carolina and Anthony E. Glover and wife Wanda Glover of Connecticut and Dwight Cook of Maryland; aunts, Debra Glover of South Carolina and Pauletha Glover of Connecticut: great-aunts, Pearl Epps and Annie Seal Burgess of South Carolina; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was predeceased by one paternal grandfather, John Glover Jr.; brother James Mercer; and sister Camille Cook.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday Oct. 24, at Miracle Temple Church, 45 Broad St., New London, for family only. Calling Service will be from 10 to 11 a.m. for all others. A special "thank you" goes to Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London, for taking care of the arrangements. www.neilanfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Miracle Temple Church
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Miracle Temple Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved