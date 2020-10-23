New London - Brittany W. J. Cook was born Sept. 16, 1988, in New London to the late James L. Cook Sr. and Marilyn Glover. She was called to rest Oct. 13, 2020. Brittany has three children: Arianna Cook, Deshawn Cook and JaQuay Johnson, his father, Anthony Johnson of Connecticut. She is survived by four brothers: Timothy Cook, James L. Cook Jr., James L. Cook III, his son, Zion L. Cook, and Kaseem R. Khabir; six sisters: April Ford of Connecticut, Michelle Freeman of Maryland, Crystal Cook-Queen, Shahkerah Cook of Connecticut and Jamie Cook of Georgia; grandparents, Mary and George Oliver of South Carolina; uncles, John W. Glover, David Plowden of South Carolina and Anthony E. Glover and wife Wanda Glover of Connecticut and Dwight Cook of Maryland; aunts, Debra Glover of South Carolina and Pauletha Glover of Connecticut: great-aunts, Pearl Epps and Annie Seal Burgess of South Carolina; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was predeceased by one paternal grandfather, John Glover Jr.; brother James Mercer; and sister Camille Cook.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday Oct. 24, at Miracle Temple Church, 45 Broad St., New London, for family only. Calling Service will be from 10 to 11 a.m. for all others. A special "thank you" goes to Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London, for taking care of the arrangements. www.neilanfuneralhome.com
.