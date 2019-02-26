Home

Brittney Jean Husted


1977 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Brittney Jean Husted Obituary
Groton - Brittney Jean Husted, of Groton passed away Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at the age of 41.

Brittney was born November 16, 1977 in New Haven. She graduated from New London High School, class of 1995; and from Central Connecticut State University class of 2000. Brittney was employed by the Town of Groton, in the Tax Collectors Office for many years.

There will be a Celebration of Life at 1:00 p.m., Mar. 2, 2019 at the Montville VFW.

The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home of New London assisted the family.
Published in The Day on Feb. 26, 2019
