Jewett City - Brody Nathan Bibeau, 18 months, the youngest child of Scott and Stephanie (Dowd) Bibeau, passed away, surrounded by his loving parents and all three of his siblings, after a long and courageous, 9-month battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Saturday, May 11, 2019.



Brody as you jam out to the billboard top 50 songs of this week, dance your little heart out. Fly high baby boy as you endlessly enjoy peanut butter balls, pickle mac salad and your favorite smoothies. We know that your wings were ready, even though our hearts would never have been. We will always love you endlessly.



Besides his parents he was the best little brother to his sister Caidence, brother Blake and sister McKinley. Brody also leaves his beloved Papa Dowd, along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins. When Brody arrived in heaven he was welcomed with open arms by his beloved Nana, she predeceased him.



Scott and Stephanie would like to send a heartfelt "Thank you", to the amazing nurses, doctors and staff of Hasbro Hospital 5, and the Tomorrow Fund Clinic. To Dr. Angie and Miss Tara of the pain & palliative team, we also cannot thank you enough. We walked through the doors nine months ago as strangers, the love you showed our boy and our whole family quickly made us all feel like family. There are simply no words to properly express our gratitude.



Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home and Crematory, 659 East Greenwich Ave, West Warwick, RI.



The family asks that donations in Brody's name be made to the Tomorrow Fund Clinic, 593 Eddy Street, Providence, RI. 02903.



Published in The Day on May 22, 2019