Old Lyme - Bror Roland Haglund, 90, a longtime resident of Old Lyme, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven. He was the beloved father of Norine H. Tripp of Salem and Pamela K. Besier of Old Lyme. He was born in New London May 1, 1929, the son of Bror G. and Edith (Lindroth) Haglund.
He grew up in New London and Groton, graduating from Chapman Technical High School in 1947, and the University of Connecticut in 1952. Bror became a resident of Old Lyme with his wife Natalie (Shea) Haglund in 1954. She predeceased him Aug. 6, 1983. Besides his wife Natalie and his parents, he also was predeceased by his second wife, Lillian A. Haglund, who passed away July 6, 2018, as well as his brother Kragh Arne Haglund, and sister Eivar Haglund.
He was an electrical engineer working at the Electric Boat division of General Dynamics in Groton for over 40 years prior to his retirement. Bror also worked as an adjunct instructor at Thames Valley Technical College in Norwich for many years. He enjoyed photography, traveling and camping in many of the country's national parks, and he always loved being near the water. He will be remembered as one who was always there for his family and friends in any way he was needed. Along with his daughters, he leaves his son-in-law; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation with a Celebration of Life Service following will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 4, 2019, at the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home. Burial will be held privately by his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Old Lyme Volunteer Ambulance Association or the Old Lyme Visiting Nurse Association.
Arrangements are entrusted to the the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook. To share a memory of Bror or send a condolence to his family, please visit www.rwwfh.com.
Published in The Day on Sept. 29, 2019