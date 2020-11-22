1/
Bruce D. Fenton
1947 - 2020
Groton - Bruce D. Fenton, 73, of Groton passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London.

He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Nov. 2, 1947, the son of William and Jane Fisher Fenton. His wife Diane Audio Fenton passed away May 24, 1996.

Bruce was a self-employed painting contractor.

He is survived by his daughter, Laurie Wright of New London; his sisters, Heather Avery of East Granby, Virginia VanDyne of Wilmington, Ill. and Robin Hespeler of North Stonington; his grandchildren, Steven, Jasmine and Jordan Wright; and his great-grandchildren: Aiden, Zaylee, Giamara and Kenzley. He was predeceased by a sister, Susan Reber.

He was loved and will be missed by many family members and friends.

All services are private. Please visit www.byles.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
Published in The Day on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
BYLES Memorial Home
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
