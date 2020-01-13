|
Pawcatuck - Bruce Donald Grey, 84, of Pawcatuck, died peacefully Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Westerly Hospital with his wife by his side. He was born April 4, 1936, on a lobster boat in the Penobscot Bay, the youngest child of the late George and Angeline (Sleeper) Grey.
Bruce grew up in Maine and began his career at the Camden Rockport Water Company. He moved to Fort Pierce Utilities Authority in Florida, and then permanently to the City of Groton, Department of Water Utilities. He retired in 1999, after 38 years of service to the City of Groton.
Bruce married the love of his life, Lorraine H. Cilley, Oct. 18, 1968, in Camden, Maine. They made their home in Pawcatuck, where they raised their children. Bruce was known as "Cousin Bruce," when he perfomed locally with his guitar. Bruce and Lorraine loved to travel in the United States and Europe and went on a number of cruises. Bruce thought his most memorable moments were yodeling with a Swiss band in Germany and dancing on the Great Wall of China with Lorraine.
A graduate of Stonington High School, he volunteered with the Wequetequock Fire Department, drove the Stonington Community Center (COMO) van to take seniors to dinner, and played his guitar at local senior centers. He was a member of the United Church of Stonington.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Marie (Mike) Warden and Lisa (Ronnie) Byers, all of Virginia and Deborah (John) Shea of N.C.; grandchildren: Sarah Brown, Rebecca Smith, Daniel Smith, Stephanie Grey, Emily Grey, Renee Johns and Jamie Lowman. He also will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. Bruce was predeceased by his son Clayton; and grandchildren, Andrew and Jessica. Special thanks goes to his caring sister-in-law, Lynnette Stone.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Details of Bruce's celebration will be posted in the paper at a future time.
The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Day on Jan. 13, 2020