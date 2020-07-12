Groton - Bruce Earl Lee Sr., 61, of Groton passed away at home Sunday, June 28, 2020, due to a heart attack. Born at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, July 18, 1958, Bruce was the son of the late William F. Lee Sr. and Joan L. (Prue) Lee.



Bruce was an auto mechanic by trade. Our "knight in shining Chevy pickup truck," Bruce was a caring man, always there to save the day. He was an avid racing fan and will be missed by his family and friends at the Waterford Speedbowl, #71. Bruce was a hardworking family man, who enjoyed fishing and a cold beer by the creek after a long week.



Bruce was predeceased by his parents; brother Benjamin C. Lee Sr.; and sister Betty Lee. He is survived by his brothers, William F. Lee Jr. and Brian J. Lee; and sister Barbara J. Templin; his former wife and mother of his children, and lifelong friend, Sherry Sawer. Bruce leaves behind his children Ryan Paull, Derek Brainard, Amanda Lee, Lisa Lee and Bruce Lee Jr.; seven grandchildren; several cousins, nieces, and nephews; as well as many more who will fondly remember him as "Pops."



A Celebration of Life service will be held at later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to assist his family with expenses can be made to: Amanda Lee, 203 Brandegee Avenue, Groton, CT 06340.



All cards and condolences are greatly appreciated during this time of grieving. His children would like to thank, "all who have reached out in our time of need."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store