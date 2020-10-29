East Lyme - Bruce Ian Chandler, 77, of East Lyme passed away Oct. 26, 2020, after a long battle with cancer and strokes. He was the beloved husband of Ellen (Zrenda) Chandler. He was born Dec. 28, 1942, to Henry Chandler Jr. and Elizabeth Chandler. He grew up and attended East Lyme schools, and graduated from New London High School, class of 1961. He played varsity football and baseball. He graduated from the University of Florida, and received a master's degree in guidance and a Sixth Year Diploma in high school administration.
Bruce began his career in education in the Lyme-Old Lyme system, teaching history and English and coaching baseball. He was a guidance counselor for 37 years, retiring as the Director of Guidance. He found great joy working with his students and colleagues in Lyme-Old Lyme over the years.
Bruce coached Little League in East Lyme and he was a member of the Old Lyme Lions Club. His happiest time was spent with his family who appreciated his great sense of humor, his kindness, and his unconditional love.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Ellen Chandler; his three children, Meredith Elmer (Ray) of East Lyme, Susan Van Czak (Jason) of East Lyme, and John Chandler of Oklahoma City. He also leaves his four grandchildren, whose ball games he rarely missed, Alec Elmer, Owen Elmer, Kate Van Czak, and Nicholas Van Czak. He leaves many close friends. He enjoyed being a vital part of the Zrenda family.
Services will be private, with a Mass at St. Agnes Church and interment at East Lyme Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Tommy Zrenda Memorial Fund, 5 Dogwood Drive, Old Lyme, CT 06371, and/or to Lyme-Old Lyme High School Scholarship Fund, (Checks to School Region #18), 69-2 Lyme St., Old Lyme, CT 06371, or to a charity of your choice
.
