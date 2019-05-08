New London - Bruce James Anton, 57 of New London entered eternal life May 6, 2019. He was born May 15, 1961, in New London the son of the late Daniel Sr. and Dolores (Nieto) Anton. Bruce's childhood was with his family in the Fort Trumbull section of New London and was proud of it.



Bruce was employed as a carpenter in the construction industry for many years. God took Bruce from this earth, taking him to a happier place. He loved people and was a true and loyal friend to all. He was a compassionate person and took great pride in his workmanship as a carpenter. He was a "jack of all trades" he could do it all. He would give his last dime for someone in need, even if he needed it. He was humble with a huge heart, quiet in his own way and a fighter throughout his life. He would always reminisce of all his friends that passed on. He loved to be outdoors, boating, fishing, and camp fires with family and friends. He was an original member of the Sons of American Legion in New London. He is survived by his son, Josh J. Anton and stepson, Andrew Sligar both of New London; his five siblings, Daniel Anton, Jr. of Old Lyme, Mark Anton of Pa., Andrew Anton of Salem, Laura Anton of Uncasville, Gina Anton of New London; and many nieces and nephews.



His family will receive relatives and friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London.



Interment will be private. Published in The Day on May 8, 2019