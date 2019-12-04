|
|
Niantic - Bruce Lee Kuchta,75, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, after a long illness.
He was born June 30, 1944, in West Allis, Wisconsin, the son of Ingeborg Kuchta. Upon graduating from Central High School in West Allis in 1962, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and received his submarine training in Groton. While there, he met and married the former Elizabeth Hall of Niantic Sept. 11, 1965.
While in the Navy, Bruce was stationed aboard the USS Sailfish SS-572, and was a plankowner and served on the USS Von Steuben SSBN-632.
Bruce retired in 2001, from the Clinton Board of Education where he had been head custodian for the Abraham Pierson School.
For many years, Bruce worked on and owned cars that raced on many of the New England short tracks. As a NASCAR fan, he attended all of the inaugural races across the country and amassed a large collection of racing memorabilia.
As a lover of woodworking, his home and yard were full of many of his projects. Bruce usually could be found working in the yard, on his gardens or around his two fish ponds.
He also spent hours helping his wife with their large collection of historical data, such as books, pictures and postcards of East Lyme.
Bruce is survived by his wife Elizabeth; his son Michael and wife Sandra Kuchta of Preston; and his grandson Kyle and wife Carly Trask-Kuchta of Niantic.
Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 8, at the Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Lake Avenue, Niantic. As per his wishes, services will be private and burial will be in the family plot at the Old Stone Church Burial Ground.
Donations may be made to the East Lyme Historical Society, PO Box 112, East Lyme CT 06333 or Old Stone Church Burial Ground c/o Niantic Community Church, 170 Pennsylvania Ave., Niantic CT 06357.
Published in The Day on Dec. 4, 2019