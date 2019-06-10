|
Calvin E. Robinson, 78, passed away peacefully June 8, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Norwich Jan. 4, 1941, to the late Franklin and Dorothy (Brinkman) Robinson. He graduated from NFA in 1959.
He is survived by his partner, Melanne Carr; his son Brett and his wife Holly; their two sons, Zachary and Joshua; and a son Trevor and his partner Sara, and a daughter, Vanessa.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family with arrangements entrusted to Church & Allen Funeral Home in Norwich.
Published in The Day on June 10, 2019