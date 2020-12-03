Mystic - Camilla Wilson Dahl, formerly of Norwich, passed away peacefully at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. She lived in Mystic and was a resident at the Stoneridge Senior Living Community for 13 years.



Camilla was born March 21, 1930, in Norwich and was the daughter of Clifford E. Wilson and Hazel Fletcher Wilson. She grew up in Norwich and graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1948. Camilla attended Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. and graduated in 1952 when she started her career as a kindergarten teacher in Greenfield, Mass. After two years as a teacher in Westport, she moved back to Norwich. In 1957, Camilla married T. William Dahl Jr. and they were married until his death in 1989. Camilla resumed her teaching career in 1984 in the Norwich Public Schools and earned a master's degree in Education from Eastern Connecticut State University. She retired in 1996 and loved her students during her teaching years.



Camilla was known for her sweet personality and was kind to everyone. She enjoyed family and friends and loved traveling to see her grandchildren play sports or perform. Camilla spent most of the summers of her life at Groton Long Point and especially enjoyed sitting on Main Beach with her sister Phyllis and her family. She was a member of Park Congregational Church in Norwich.



Camilla is survived by her sister, Phyllis Coldwell of Danbury; as well as her sons, Kent Dahl (Barrie) of Atlanta, Ga., and Stephen Dahl of Waynesboro, Va.; and her daughter, Kimberly Hoag (Richard) of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brittany Hoag of Greenwich, Melissa Dahl Mykulak (Jeremy) of Atlanta, Hilary Dahl Solomon (Bryan) of Nashville, John Hoag of Southport and Caroline Dahl of New York City; as well as two great-grandchildren, Ross Mykulak and Clare Solomon. She is also survived her many nieces and nephews with whom she enjoyed special relationships.



A private service will be held at Maplewood Cemetery in Norwich.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the StoneRidge Employee Appreciation Fund 186 Jerry Browne Road, Mystic, Connecticut 06355.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store