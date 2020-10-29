Groton - Candida Torres, 94, of Groton passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Fairview in Groton.
She was born in Las Piedras, Puerto Rico July 30, 1926, the daughter of Jaime and Zenen Cestares Rodriguez. Candida was married to Manuel Torres Sept. 9, 1950, in New York City. Manuel passed away Jan. 10, 1998.
Candida is survived by her daughter, Adriana Cebriwsky of Groton; her sons, Manuel Torres Jr. of Rego Park, N.Y., Jose Alberto Torres of Burlington, N.J. and Ivan Torres of Groton. She also leaves her brothers, Victor Hugo Rodriguez, Felix Rodriguez and Aristides Rodriguez all of Puerto Rico; and seven grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Byles Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street. Interment will be in Colonel Ledyard Cemetery. Visiting hours will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
