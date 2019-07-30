|
|
Niantic - Captain Robert J. Branagan, 78, of Niantic, passed away suddenly Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Bob graduated from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and became a commissioned officer of the United States Public Health Service in 1965. He proudly served his country for thirty years with the Public Health Service, United States Coast Guard, and Department of Justice Bureau of Prisons. Throughout his career he received numerous commendations and medals.
After a brief hiatus, when he realized his golf game was not going to improve, he continued his pharmacy career at the Naval Submarine Base New London for twenty years. He was proud to be a pharmacist for 50 years.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Rhea (Sue); daughters, Patty (Eric), and Kathleen (David); grandchildren, Marcus, Aidan, Ava, and Sydney; brother, Charles Jr. (Mary); niece and nephews, Maureen, Charles III, and Sean. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Lucille.
Bob will be profoundly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. Burial will follow. Calling hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org). Condolences may be shared on Bob's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on July 30, 2019