Mystic - Carl Almquist, 69, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, which was his birthday, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease and cancer. Carl was born Oct. 18, 1950, in Trenton, N.J., the son of Ruth and George Almquist.
The family moved to Mystic in 1958. Carl went to work for the Town of Groton's Water Pollution Control Facility in 1972, where he stayed for 40 years. He retired as assistant director in 2012. During his career, Carl oversaw the massive expansion of the Water Pollution Control Facility for Groton and was recognized for his service to water quality issues in Connecticut by many professional and political organizations, including recognition from the Mumford Cove Association. In addition, he received the Water Environment Federation William D. Hatfield Award and the Raymond V. Lavery Award from the Connecticut Water Pollution Abatement Association Inc.
Carl was an active Boy Scouts of America leader for many years, leading the boys on many memorable adventures throughout New England, and on a canoe trip through the Delaware Water Gap. He was a backpacking enthusiast who spent many days with his wife Chris at their cabin in New Hampshire along with family and friends and his good friend and loyal dog, Camper.
He leaves behind his wife Christine (Atherton) Almquist; two sons, Andrew and his wife Susan and Robert; a stepdaughter Julie Hightower; and a stepson ThomasVenditti; and three grandsons; a brother Robert and his wife Donna; three brothers-in-law and their wives; numerous nieces and nephews; and his mother-in-law Elaine Schoell.
Words cannot begin to describe how grateful we are to the nurses, staff and Hospice Unit on the oncology floor of Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.
A celebration of Carl's life will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Greenman Memorial Chapel on the grounds of Elm Grove Cemetery, 197 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Whaling City Boxing, Parkinson's Boxing Program, 436 Broad St., New London, CT 06320.
Published in The Day on Oct. 21, 2019