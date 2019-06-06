|
|
|
Colchester - Carl B. Larkin, 72, of Colchester, passed away June 1, 2019.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 7, at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd, Colchester. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date in the New St. Andrew Cemetery in Colchester.
Donations in his memory may be made to benefit his memorial. C/O Leonard Larkin, 48 Woodrow Ave., Norwich, CT 06360.
For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on June 6, 2019
