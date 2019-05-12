Lisbon - Carl Calvin Lake, 87, of Lisbon was greeted with open arms by his Lord Thursday, May 9, 2019, at William W. Backus Hospital with his daughters at his side.



He was born in New London Nov. 30, 1931, son of the late Joseph and Louise (Larmonie) Lake. He was predeceased by his wife Patricia (Tracey) Lake.



Mr. Lake had been an active member of St. Mary's Church in Jewett City. Carl joined the Navy right after high school graduation serving on the USS Salem. He later worked at United Nuclear as one of the first 10 employees to be hired. Cognizant of the fossil fuel challenges and issues, he opened his own business, Energy Conservation Service. He finished his working years as a manager at Foxwoods where he made incredible friends that became family. Carl loved his family, friends, music, St. Martins, his pets, his home in the woods and dancing. Very involved in the polka dancing community, he was President of the Dick Pillar Fan Club and could always be found on the dance floor. He will also be forever known for his generosity to those less fortunate.



Carl was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather to his two daughters, Elizabeth Ann Lake of Norwich, Linda Louise Lake and her husband Luke Dion of North Stonington; four grandchildren, Renee Maheu, Jaime Ley, Lisa Sisco and Andrew Dion; two great-grandchildren who always managed to put a twinkle in his eye, Juliana and Jackson Ley; and loving life partner Kathleen Napert of East Lyme, and her daughter Michelle Napert of East Haddam.



Mr. Lake is also survived by two brothers, Louis Lake of Quaker Hill, Thomas Lake and wife Sandra of San Antonio, Fla; two sisters, Louise Gates of Willimantic, Bernice Ray of New London; and several nieces and nephews. One brother, Irvin Lake; and three sisters, Viola Preston, Arleene McNichol and Helen Skovinski predeceased him.



The family would like to thank the staff of A3 at the William W. Backus Hospital for the special care given to Carl. Carl will be greatly missed by anyone who came into his life.



Calling hours will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday May 14, 2019, at the Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home, 82 Cliff St., Norwich.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday May 15, 2019, at St. Patrick's Cathedral, 213 Broadway, Norwich, with burial to follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Norwich. Published in The Day on May 12, 2019