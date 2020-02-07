Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl D. Morgan III


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl D. Morgan III Obituary
Hernando, Fla. - Carl D. Morgan III, 71, of Hernando, Fla., passed away Feb. 4, 2020, his loving wife of forty-seven years Linda, was by his side. Carl was born May 15, 1948, to Thelma M. and Carl D. Morgan Jr. in Altoona, Pa.

The family moved to Levittown, Pa. and then to Old Lyme when he was seven. After graduating from Old Lyme High School, he worked at Electric Boat, Groton, as a tech aide; CDI Marine, Jacksonville, Fla. as a Senior Designer; and Avondale Marine, New Orleans, La. as a Consultant.

Carl enjoyed billiards, bowling, and the beloved New York Yankees, along with many other endeavors. After experiencing a severe hemorrhagic stroke in 1997, Carl and Linda moved to Hernando, Fla. where they took their yearly cruises to the Caribbean.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Karen Gaucher; and brother David Morgan. He is survived by his brother Stephen Morgan (Mary); his two sons, Christopher Morgan (Teresa) and Jeffrey Morgan (Trisha); and his daughter Tammy Mincey (Michael); six grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.

Carl was a faithful Southern Baptist, deacon at Victory Baptist in Inverness, Fla.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to St Jude Children's Hospital.
Published in The Day on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -