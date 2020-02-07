|
Hernando, Fla. - Carl D. Morgan III, 71, of Hernando, Fla., passed away Feb. 4, 2020, his loving wife of forty-seven years Linda, was by his side. Carl was born May 15, 1948, to Thelma M. and Carl D. Morgan Jr. in Altoona, Pa.
The family moved to Levittown, Pa. and then to Old Lyme when he was seven. After graduating from Old Lyme High School, he worked at Electric Boat, Groton, as a tech aide; CDI Marine, Jacksonville, Fla. as a Senior Designer; and Avondale Marine, New Orleans, La. as a Consultant.
Carl enjoyed billiards, bowling, and the beloved New York Yankees, along with many other endeavors. After experiencing a severe hemorrhagic stroke in 1997, Carl and Linda moved to Hernando, Fla. where they took their yearly cruises to the Caribbean.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Karen Gaucher; and brother David Morgan. He is survived by his brother Stephen Morgan (Mary); his two sons, Christopher Morgan (Teresa) and Jeffrey Morgan (Trisha); and his daughter Tammy Mincey (Michael); six grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.
Carl was a faithful Southern Baptist, deacon at Victory Baptist in Inverness, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to St Jude Children's Hospital.
Published in The Day on Feb. 7, 2020