Waterford - It is with deepest sorrow that we announce that Carl James "C.J." Studer, 51, passed away suddenly Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.



Beloved son and little brother, C.J. is already missed by his father, Carl J. Studer Jr. and step-mother Michele Miroff of Huntington, NY; his sisters, Ria Studer of East China, Mich., Ramona (Doug) Moser of Rockford, Iowa, Ruth Studer of Port Elgin, Ontario and Mary (John) Smith of Priest River, Idaho; and his half-siblings, Edward (Leslie) Studer of Huntersville, N.C. and Erica (Tim) Stolz of Islip, N.Y. He was previously married to Christine "Cricket" Watson.



C.J. was born June 23, 1969, at L+M Hospital in New London. He lived on Seventh Avenue in Waterford with his sisters and mother Anna T. Studer until her death in 1994. C.J. attended Southwest Elementary School and Clark Lane Junior High School. As a youth, he became a neighborhood newspaper boy, eventually serving over 200 customers on his bicycle.



C.J. started a lawn mowing business while in high school, mowing lawns for most of his Avenue neighbors. After getting his driver's license, C.J. built his landscaping business to include snow removal and handyman jobs, for customers all over Waterford and East Lyme.



After completing big rig training, C.J. used his CDL and skills acquired on neighborhood projects, to work for local asphalt paving contractors for more than twenty years. He was a skilled asphalt paver and machine operator. He drove a skid steer as if it was an extension of his body. Fiercely independent, he ran a firewood business during the winter months for decades.



C.J. and Christine Watson purchased a home on Fourth Ave in Waterford, where they lived for eight years. Several years later, after an unfortunate accident burned his house to the ground, he and his girlfriend Mari Evans rebuilt the home.



We always referred to our brother as the 'Mayor of Waterford'! He was known for helping neighbors and friends. His big heart never turned down anyone who asked for help. C.J. made friends easily and kept in touch with his buddies from Ella Grasso Tech.



C.J. loved baseball and traveling. A collector of cards, no card went overlooked at antique shops. He always wore his Yankee cap while traveling to New Hampshire, hoping to bait the Red Sox fans. Whether driving around town, to family reunions or to Mexico and Jamaica, his enthusiasm for the open road was obvious to all.



C.J. now joins our beloved mother, Anna T. Studer, who departed Oct. 6, 1994. "Farewell dear brother."



"Hey, Mom…Hey, Mom!" "WHAT?" "You're stuck with it!"



Visitation will be held between 4 and 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service, 13 Lake Avenue, Niantic.



