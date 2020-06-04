Waterford - Carl L. Shepherd, 80, passed away June 1, 2020, after battling cancer for more than a year. Carl was born in Quincy, Ill. May 26, 1940, and was the son of the late Carl and Virginia (Epperson) Shepherd.
Carl proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1957 until 1977. During his career in the military he served on the USS Snowden, USS Yosemite, USS Shangrila, USS Fulton, USS John W. Weeks, USS Gearing, USS Howard W Gilmore, and the USS Sunbird. He also served as a Coxswain of an admiral's barge and a captain's boat. Upon retiring from the Navy, he worked as a tugboat captain, landscaping and maintenance and crane operator.
He is survived by his wife Carol Ann (Britton) Shepherd; daughter Tammy Lee (Shepherd) Skau (Vernon) of Old Saybrook; and son Carl Lee Shepherd (LuAnn) of Noank; grandsons, Jesse Shepherd, David Skau (Jillian), Daniel Skau (Jennah); and three great-granddaughters.
He is survived by two brothers, Ron Shepherd (Monica) of Illinois, Don Shepherd (Dianne) of Tennessee; and sister Bonnie March of Illinois. Carl was preceded in death by sisters, Carol Peacock and Patty Ballard both of Illinois.
A private interment will be held at Middletown Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to www.donate.overseaers.org or mailed to Community Baptist Church, 950 Gold Star Highway, Groton, CT 06340 and made payable to: OverSEAers (a military ministry).
Published in The Day on Jun. 4, 2020.