Winter Park, Fla. and Waterford - The family of Carl Roland Therrien is saddened to announce his passing Aug. 19, 2020, at the age of 64 years. Carl was a 1974 graduate of North Kingstown High School, North Kingstown, R.I. He resided in North Stonington for many years and spent winters in Florida with family and friends.
He worked for the ODECA Oil Rig Company and then went to own and operate the Circle T Masonry Company until his retirement. Carl was an avid stock car enthusiast and spent much of his time fixing up cars and attending races with his friends at the Waterford Speedbowl in Waterford.
He was predeceased by his parents, Roland and Vivily Therrien of North Kingstown, R.I. He is survived by his siblings, Vivily Powers of Manchester, Elaine Darmanjian of Winter Park, Fla., Deanne Burnham of Orlando, Fla. and Michelle Emr of Ithaca, N.Y.; numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
His larger than life personality and big smile will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
