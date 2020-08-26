1/1
Carl Roland Therrien
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Winter Park, Fla. and Waterford - The family of Carl Roland Therrien is saddened to announce his passing Aug. 19, 2020, at the age of 64 years. Carl was a 1974 graduate of North Kingstown High School, North Kingstown, R.I. He resided in North Stonington for many years and spent winters in Florida with family and friends.

He worked for the ODECA Oil Rig Company and then went to own and operate the Circle T Masonry Company until his retirement. Carl was an avid stock car enthusiast and spent much of his time fixing up cars and attending races with his friends at the Waterford Speedbowl in Waterford.

He was predeceased by his parents, Roland and Vivily Therrien of North Kingstown, R.I. He is survived by his siblings, Vivily Powers of Manchester, Elaine Darmanjian of Winter Park, Fla., Deanne Burnham of Orlando, Fla. and Michelle Emr of Ithaca, N.Y.; numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

His larger than life personality and big smile will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.

The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John F. Tierney Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved