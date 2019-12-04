|
Lisbon - Carl Rudolph Schultz, 76, of Kimball Road passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at the William W. Backus Hospital.
He was born Aug. 11, 1943, in Providence, R.I., son to the late Carl H. and Sabina (Bernacki) Schultz. He married Roseann LaFreniere Aug. 4, 1962, she predeceased him. He married Janice Vormbrock Desrosier Schultz April 18, 1998, she survives him.
Carl was a Navy veteran who retired as a Master Chief after having served for 22 years. In his retirement he was an avid gardener, craftsman and family historian
Besides his wife he is survived by his children, Christine (Peter) Cardoza, Carl (Jeannie) Schultz Jr., Michele (Robert) LaSaracina, Karen (Thomas) Bennett; two sisters, Paula (Paul) Schultze and Barbara Doyle; grandchildren, Joseph, Robert, Brendan, Jaclyn, Tom, Rachel, Cassidy, Alex, Andrew and Giovanni; as well as, several nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at St. Mary's Church, Baltic. Burial will immediately follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Baltic.
Published in The Day on Dec. 4, 2019