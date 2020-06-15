Groton - "And he said to him, 'Truly, I say to you, today you will be with me in paradise.'" Luke 23:43. (EVS)



In loving memory of our father, Carleton "Carl" Case, who passed away June 13, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. Carl was born June 13, 1942. He spent his whole life in the New London-Groton ar-ea. He is survived by five daughters; fourteen grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.



