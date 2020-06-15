Carleton "Carl" Case
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carleton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Groton - "And he said to him, 'Truly, I say to you, today you will be with me in paradise.'" Luke 23:43. (EVS)

In loving memory of our father, Carleton "Carl" Case, who passed away June 13, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. Carl was born June 13, 1942. He spent his whole life in the New London-Groton ar-ea. He is survived by five daughters; fourteen grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved